Checkpoint on HZMB justified

Acting Chief Executive Matthew Cheung said that Mainland authorities have jurisdiction over a checkpoint on an eastern artificial island linked to the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.

Speaking to reporters before an Executive Council meeting this morning, Mr Cheung explained that the new Mainland checkpoint is a temporary security measure.

“As it is an operational matter on the part of the Mainland authorities, so I am not prepared to comment on that. But it's perfectly justified for them to exercise jurisdiction within their own territory. It's entirely legal and justified.”