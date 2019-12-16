Reports on protective gear false

The Food & Environmental Hygiene Department today said reports claiming that cleaning workers did not have proper protective gear are unfounded.

The department emphasised that it attaches great importance to complying with guidelines for the provision of proper protective equipment.

It made the statement in response to media reports which said that workers of the department’s contractors were not equipped with proper personal protective equipment while cleaning streets in Mong Kok after the large-scale public order event on December 15.

The department said such reports are unfounded.