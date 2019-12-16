Police explain reporter’s arrest

December 16, 2019
Police used minimal force to subdue a reporter who ignored a warning to stop acting in a disorderly way.

 

Police Public Relations Branch Senior Superintendent Kong Wing-cheung made the statement when briefing the media on the police operation in Mong Kok on December 15.

 

Mr Kong said: “On that particular occasion, his verbal abuse was very likely to cause a breach of the peace at the scene.

 

“So our officer had already given him a warning to stop his illegal act or disorderly act and unfortunately he didn’t follow the warning of the officer.

 

“And after the officer sprayed the pepper spray, he had a bit of physical contact with the officer and so the officer decided to arrest him for obstructing a police officer."

 

Mr Kong noted that since the man had put up a struggle, the officer used minimal force to subdue and arrest him.

 

Reporters should avoid staying close to police cordon lines when dispersal actions and arrests are being conducted, he added.

