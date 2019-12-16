Youth Dev’t Commission meets

The Youth Development Commission, chaired by Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung, held its fifth meeting today.

At the meeting, the Federation of Youth Groups, the non-governmental organisation responsible for the Youth Hostel Scheme’s first project, briefed the commission on the latest progress of the Tai Po youth hostel PH2.

The federation invited applications from young people for admission to the hostel.

Mr Cheung thanked the federation for its efforts to take the project forward.

He expressed confidence that under the federation's operation and management, the youth hostel will be able to provide working youths with independent living spaces at affordable rents and ancillary services to support their personal development.

The committee also agreed that from the first quarter of 2020, it will arrange meetings for policy bureaus, members and young people to discuss policy issues.

These issues will include those that are related to education, career pursuit and home ownership as well as young people's participation in politics, public policy discussion and debate.

To enhance transparency, live online broadcasts will be arranged and a quota will be reserved for online application by young people interested in attending these meetings.