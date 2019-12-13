Drug abuse falls 19%

The total number of reported drug abusers fell 19% year-on-year in the first three quarters of 2019, the Action Committee Against Narcotics (ACAN) announced today.

However, the committee noted that there was a continued increase in reported cannabis abusers for the period.

According to Central Registry of Drug Abuse figures, the total number of drug abusers for the first three quarters of the year was 4,625, while the number of drug abusers aged under 21 fell 10% to 346 compared with the same period last year.

Figures showed that the total number of reported narcotic analgesic abusers dropped 25% to 2,389 year-on-year.

The total number of reported psychotropic substance abusers also fell 13% to 2,849 for the period.

Heroin remained the most common type of drug abused, but the number of reported abusers fell by 25% year-on-year to 2,387.

The number of reported cannabis abusers increased 8% year-on-year to 393.

For reported young drug abusers aged below 21, cannabis continued to be the most common type of drug abused, followed by cocaine and methamphetamine.

“The rise in the number of reported cannabis abusers, especially among young people aged under 21, remains a cause for concern,” ACAN Chairman Dr Ben Cheung said.

“Cannabis is addictive and can cause serious harm to mental health, may induce anxiety and hallucination, and increase the risks of respiratory problems and cardiovascular diseases.

“Members of the public should correctly understand the harms of cannabis abuse, pursue a healthy lifestyle and refrain from drug temptations."