New fisheries strategy set

The Government today gazetted the Marine Parks & Marine Reserves (Amendment) Regulation 2019 for implementation of the new fisheries management strategy in marine parks.

It will be tabled at the Legislative Council on December 18 for negative vetting and come into effect on April 1, 2020.

Under the new strategy, commercial fishing will be banned in the Hoi Ha Wan, Yan Chau Tong, Tung Ping Chau, Sha Chau and Lung Kwu Chau marine parks.

Commercial fishing by registered local fishing vessels will be allowed to continue in The Brothers Marine Park and the new marine parks to be designated in the western waters through the marine park fishing permit system.

The Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department will provide a transitional period of two years for fishermen to adapt to the new strategy.

It will not grant new fishing permits for the four marine parks from April 1, 2020 onwards.

Existing fishing permits already granted will not be renewed with a validity period beyond March 31, 2022.

The affected permit holders will be granted an ex-gratia allowance.

The commercial fishing ban will not apply to fishing permits granted to local residents.

The department said the commercial fishing ban will enhance protection of the coral communities as well as fish spawning and nursery grounds in marine parks.

“In the long run, the new strategy will contribute to a sustainable marine environment, increase fisheries resources and promote sustainable development of the fisheries industry."