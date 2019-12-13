Gov't mourns Ng Cho-nam

Principal officials today expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Conservancy Association Chairman Ng Cho-nam and extended their deepest condolences to his family.

Mr Ng was Advisory Council on the Environment Environmental Impact Assessment Subcommittee Chairman and also a member of the Council for Sustainable Development, the Energy Advisory Committee, the Steering Committee on Biodiveristy Strategy & Action Plan, the Environmental Campaign Committee, and the Country & Marine Parks Board.

He was awarded the Silver Bauhinia Star in 2014.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong said Mr Ng showed lifelong devotion to serving society and made significant contributions.

"Dr Ng had spared no effort in promoting environmental protection over the past few decades.

"Dr Ng has actively participated in the conservation of remote countryside areas, such as the rehabilitation of Lai Chi Wo, in recent years, with a view to promoting biodiversity. I am deeply saddened by the passing of Dr Ng.”

Secretary for Development Michael Wong was also saddened at the passing of Mr Ng.

He said Mr Ng had actively participated in environmental protection and promotion of nature conservation, and had made invaluable contributions over the years.

Mr Ng had served in a number of committees related to the Development Bureau, including the Town Planning Board, the Habourfront Commission, the Task Force on Land Supply, the Community Involvement Committee on Greening, the Antiquities Advisory Board and the Advisory Committee on Water Supplies.

“I am forever grateful for his valuable advice to the Government on issues relating to city planning and development, greening, nature and heritage conservation, and on promoting sustainable development in Hong Kong,” Mr Wong added.