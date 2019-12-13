Water education centre opens

The opening ceremony for the H2OPE Centre was held today with the launch of the Let's Save 10L Water 2.0 Campaign.

At the ceremony, Director of Water Supplies Wong Chung-leung said the centre was set up to provide more information on water resources and conservation to the general public to foster a culture of cherishing water.

The centre was moved from the Water Supplies Department's Mong Kok office to the new Tin Shui Wai office, with a fresh design.

Guided tours are available for groups, which can make reservations online.

Another round of the water-saving campaign Let's Save 10L Water 2.0 was also launched to cultivate the habit of saving water.

Activities under the campaign include a design competition for water-efficient showerheads and a competition on saving water.

Click here for details.