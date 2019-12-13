HK GNI down 0.6%

Hong Kong’s Gross National Income (GNI) fell 0.6% year-on-year to $764.1 billion in the third quarter, while Gross Domestic Product (GDP), estimated at $722.8 billion, fell 0.5% in the quarter, the Census & Statistics Department announced today.

The city’s GNI, which denotes the total income earned by Hong Kong residents from engaging in economic activities, was larger than GDP by $41.3 billion in the third quarter.

After netting out the effect of price changes, Hong Kong’s GNI decreased 3.5% in real terms in the third quarter from a year earlier, while the corresponding GDP fell 2.9%.

Total primary income inflow into Hong Kong - estimated at $440 billion in the quarter and equivalent to 60.9% of GDP - was up 0.1% compared to a year earlier.

Total primary income outflow - estimated at $398.7 billion and equivalent to 55.2% of GDP - increased 0.3% year-on-year.