20 green transport trials approved

The Environmental Protection Department today announced its approval of 20 new green transport trial applications under the Pilot Green Transport Fund.

The newly approved applications include the trials for nine hybrid public light buses and 17 electric light goods vehicles, involving a total subsidy of $8.5 million.

This brings the total number of trials under the fund to 183, amounting to a total subsidy of about $154 million.

The Government set up the $300 million fund in 2011. Transport operators can apply for the fund to test green transport technologies, subject to a maximum subsidy of $9 million per application and $12 million in total.

