HKO calendar to go on sale

The Hong Kong Observatory Calendar 2020 features photos taken by citizens, including the cover photo of Nam Sang Wai that was contributed by a local photographer.

The Hong Kong Observatory Calendar 2020 will go on sale on December 18.

The calendar features photos taken by citizens that echo the theme of 2020 World Meteorological Day, Climate & Water, including the cover photo of Nam Sang Wai contributed by a local photographer.

The Observatory hopes the photos will remind people about the relationship between climate change and water resources, and encourage them to take every effective measure to save energy and reduce emissions to slow down global warming.

Each photo has a quick response code for readers to access information about it.

The calendar also contains monthly climatological data and special climatological events, the times for the rising and setting of the sun and the moon, dates of eclipses of the sun and the moon as well as tidal information.

At $33 a copy and with a complimentary calendar card, the calendar will be sold online, at the Hong Kong Observatory Resource Centre and the Information Services Department Publications Sales Unit.