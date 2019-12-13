SJ dismisses untrue claims

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng has again dismissed claims that she was forced to remain in her post as totally fallacious.

Ms Cheng issued a statement tonight in response to a news report alleging that the Secretary for Justice wanted to resign.

The Secretary pointed out that she had already denied the allegation and reiterated that she had no intention of resigning.

She further stated that she fully understood the challenges when she accepted her appointment, adding that it would be irresponsible to resign in this difficult time.

Upon her return from Beijing on December 3, Ms Cheng told the media at the airport about her injury.

She explained that the Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom arranged for her return to Beijing where she had further check-ups and medical treatment at a hospital.

She was discharged on December 3 and returned to Hong Kong the same day, the statement added.

Ms Cheng asserted that anyone who made such unwarranted and groundless speculation is extremely irresponsible.