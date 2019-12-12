HK students win 6 science medals

Six Hong Kong students snap up two gold and four silver medals in the International Junior Science Olympiad.

A team of six Hong Kong students have won two gold and four silver medals at the International Junior Science Olympiad held in Doha.

In the Individual Competition, Cheng Yat-long from Raimondi College and Tang Ho-man from St Paul’s Co-educational College each won a gold medal.

The four silver medallists are Chan Tsz-ching from Diocesan Girls’ School, Cheng Sze-lut from Pui Ching Middle School, Cheung Sau-chung from Baptist University Affiliated School Wong Kam Fai Secondary & Primary School and Anson So from St Paul’s Co-educational College.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung congratulated the Hong Kong team on their excellent performance.

He said the results demonstrated their potential in science and technology and encouraged them to contribute to science and innovation development in the city.

“The technology in the 21st century develops rapidly. The Government allocated considerable resources on the promotion of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) to enhance students’ creativity and higher-order thinking skills for facilitating the society’s development.”

About 320 students from 70 countries and regions participated in the olympiad from December 4 to 11.

Open to students aged 15 or below, the contest tested their analytical and problem-solving skills in physics, chemistry and biology.