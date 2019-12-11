Doxxing injunction scope extended

The High Court amended the interim injunction order which restrains doxxing and harassment against police officers and their families to cover special constables, Police said today.

The force said since June, police officers’ personal information, including their children’s schools and classes, has been unlawfully disclosed and widely published on the Internet, adding the victims were affected by different levels of nuisance and intimidation.

These acts constitute serious intimidation and harassment to the affected police officers and their family members, causing grievous concern over their personal safety and mental distress.

Secretary for Justice as guardian of the public interest and Commissioner of Police as a representative on behalf of all police officers applied to the court for an ex parte injunction to restrain people from unlawfully and wilfully conducting such acts.

The court granted an interim injunction order on October 25, with subsequent amendments on October 28 and 31. The court ordered it to remain in force until trial or further order on November 8.

The court then amended the interim injunction order on December 10 to extend its coverage to special constables.

The extended order restrains people from unlawfully and wilfully conducting themselves in using, publishing, communicating or disclosing to any other person the personal data of and concerning any police officer(s), special constable(s) and/or their spouses and/or their respective family members, namely parents, children or siblings intended or likely to intimidate, molest, harass, threaten, or pester any police officer(s), special constable(s) and/or their spouses and/or their respective family members, without the consent of the police officer(s), special constable(s) and/or their family member(s) concerned.

It also bans people from intimidating, molesting, harassing, threatening, or pestering any police officer(s), special constable(s) and/or their spouses and/or their respective family members as well as assisting, causing, counselling, procuring, instigating, inciting, aiding, abetting or authorizing others to commit any of the aforesaid acts or participate in any of those acts.