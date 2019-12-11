Tactical tourism initiatives planned

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) will optimise its resources by launching tactical initiatives aimed at supporting the tourism industry hard hit by recent social events.

Acting Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Bernard Chan made the statement in response to a lawmaker’s question in the Legislative Council today.

Mr Chan noted that protests have seriously damaged Hong Kong's image, resulting in a decline in visitor arrivals and the suspension of expansive promotional work in the Mainland and overseas in the second half of this year.

It also cancelled large-scale events including the Hong Kong Dragon Boat Carnival, the Hong Kong Cyclothon and the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival, he added.

According to the HKTB's latest estimate, the total expenditure of this financial year will be about $200 million less than the original estimate.

Mr Chan said to cope with the situation, the HKTB has been preparing short and long-term promotion plans and will make the best use of its resources to re-allocate unused funding and launch tactical tourism initiatives.

The initiatives include rolling out of the promotions gradually in international short-haul source markets and launching a common platform for businesses from all sectors in Hong Kong to promote enticing offers to visitors and locals.

Mr Chan explained that by leveraging the influence of local residents, the promotions will attract overseas relatives, friends and fans of Hong Kong so as to stimulate spending and generate business for travel agents, hotels, attractions, catering and retail.

Such strategies also involve a boost to promoting mega events, such as injecting new elements into the International Chinese New Year Carnival and stepping up overseas promotion of the Hong Kong Sevens next April.