Kevin Yeung on teacher misconduct

The Education Bureau handles cases of possible misconduct by teachers in a serious manner, Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung said.

Addressing reporters today, Mr Yeung stated: “Whenever we receive a complaint or we are notified of any cases of teachers being arrested or charged for some offences, we take these cases seriously.

“We will consider the background of the case, what's actually happening in these cases and then decide whether there is misconduct on the teacher's part.”

Mr Yeung further explained that disciplinary action may be taken against educators exhibiting unacceptable behaviour.

“So if there is really some misconduct behaviour, we will consider necessary disciplinary actions as we are the registration authority for teachers which include, maybe a warning, a reprimand or even de-registration if their offences are very serious in nature.”