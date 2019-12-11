Tariff rise impact minimal: KS Wong

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong today said the material impact on residential units affected by electricity tariff increases would be minimal.

He made the remarks in response to media inquiries after the city’s two power companies announced tariff increases.

Mr Wong explained that the Government had already initiated a proposal to offset the increases.

“For instance, for the residential units, we anticipated that there would be an incremental increase. But we announced the electricity charges relief last year."

He noted that despite the incremental increases, each residential unit would be granted relief of $50 on average each month.

The secretary also pointed out that the Government has urged the power companies to reciprocate this year by improving their environmental performance.

“I think the major issue is more about how to restore the economic situation and social order.

“We would like to support the environmental transformation by the power companies. So we have offered both the relief and subsidies to tackle the situation.”