22 departments win service awards

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law (right) presents the Team Award (Crisis Support) gold prize to the Fire Services Department representatives.

Mrs Lam (second right) presents prizes to the representatives of the Inter-departmental Partnership Award gold prize winner.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today congratulated winners of the Civil Service Outstanding Service Award Scheme 2019.

Officiating at the prize presentation ceremony, Mrs Lam expressed gratitude to civil service colleagues.

She noted that these individuals gave full play to their team spirit and rose to the challenge in the extremely difficult environment over the past few months to provide quality service to the public.

Mrs Lam said she believes that the professional and efficient civil service will be the cornerstone of the Government in the demanding environment down the road.

Also attending the ceremony, Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law praised the Civil Service for its high performance standards and perseverance in providing excellent public service during difficult times.

He commended colleagues in various departments for handling large amounts of additional work to restore facilities damaged during violent protests.

Mr Law said he believes that colleagues’ commitment to duties and teamwork arise from their love for Hong Kong.

The Civil Service Outstanding Service Award Scheme is a biennial event organised by the Civil Service Bureau since 1999.

This year’s awards saw 33 entries from 22 departments awarded under eight categories.

A television special presenting this year’s winning entries will be shown on RTHK TV 31, TVB Jade and ViuTV 99.

Click here for details.