Rents for new public housing flats set

Rents have been set for 3,701 flats in five new blocks at four existing public rental housing estates, the Housing Authority announced today.

The five blocks will be completed between January and June 2020. They include 754 flats in Fu Shan Estate, 1,033 flats in Tung Wui Estate, 826 flats in Yue Wan Estate and 1,088 flats in Pak Tin Estate.

The authority said rents for the flats will be set at the best rent levels in the Urban District which is $85.5 per sq m per month. This rate will apply to all flats of the five new blocks.

Under this rent-fixing exercise, rents of more than 36% of the flats are below $2,500 a month.

The authority said the rents are heavily subsidised and are inclusive of rates, management fees and maintenance costs.

Those who are allocated new flats but cannot afford the rents can request refurbished flats at lower rents or apply for assistance under the Rent Assistance Scheme.