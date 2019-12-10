CE to travel to Beijing for duty visit

(To watch the video with sign language interpretation, click here.)

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today said she will travel to Beijing on December 14 for a regular duty visit.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Executive Council meeting this morning, Mrs Lam said the purpose of the visit is to give a full account of what has happened in Hong Kong in the past year and what the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government has been doing.

She added the visit will cover what the Hong Kong SAR Government wants to do in the coming year.

Mrs Lam said she will also talk about the policy measures the Hong Kong SAR Government needs from the Central Government in taking forward major initiatives, particularly with the two national strategies of the Belt & Road and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The Chief Executive noted that there are rumours and speculations about a reshuffle in the Government and Executive Council.

She said: “My first priority now is really to restore law and order in Hong Kong and to ensure that Hong Kong could continue to move ahead, both economically and socially.

“I hope that all these rumours and speculations will not spread further because these are not very helpful speculations.”