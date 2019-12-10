Gov’t assures respect for DCs

(To watch the video with sign language interpretation, click here.)

The Government is committed to respecting the roles and functions of the district councils, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said today.

Speaking to reporters ahead of this morning’s Executive Council meeting, Mrs Lam explained that the roles and functions of district councils are clearly laid out in the District Councils Ordinance.

She added that resources available to the district councils for organising local activities and developing minor projects are also approved by the Legislative Council.

“So there is no question of the Government's commitment to continue to respect the roles and functions of the District Council and to continue to make available the funds for the district councils to approve and disperse according to their remit of these resources.

“I would say that quid pro quo, we would also expect the new District Council members to respect the conventions and the rules that have been established over the years in full consultation with the district.”

Mrs Lam asserted that there is no need to worry that the Government will not accord the same treatment and respect to the new district councils after January 1 next year.