Gov’t must stand by law: CE

(To watch the video with sign language interpretation, click here.)

The Government will not deviate from the law to meet people’s aspirations, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said today.

Speaking to reporters before an Executive Council meeting this morning, Mrs Lam said the Government's most positive response to the social unrest was its complete withdrawal of the fugitive bill.

She added that the Government has to stick by important principles when dealing with other demands.

“If a particular demand requires us to deviate from the law, not to uphold the rule of law in Hong Kong or to do things actually beyond the powers of the Chief Executive, I could not agree to accept those demands simply for the purpose of meeting people’s aspirations.

“There will be other people who have the same aspirations that the Hong Kong SAR Government should uphold the rule of law and should stay impartial and just in dealing with all sorts of demands put up by the people. That remains the position of the Hong Kong SAR Government.”

Mrs Lam also said Sunday’s protest was relatively calm and peaceful, adding that this reflects the freedoms Hong Kong people enjoy.

“I hope that this phenomenon will also go abroad to show that Hong Kong is upholding all the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong people. All those accusations from various quarters that we are eroding people’s freedoms are unsubstantiated.”