New development plan explained

The Development Bureau today explained the progress of the first phase development of the Kwu Tung North and Fanling North new development areas.



In response to media enquiries, the bureau noted that the Legislative Council Finance Committee approved funding for the main works this May.

Subsequently, the Lands Department began the statutory land resumption procedures on September 26 by posting land resumption notices on the private land within the works area to inform relevant landowners that the land will revert to the Government on December 27.

The bureau stressed that the reversion date is only the date on which the ownership of the private land concerned reverts to the Government. It is not the departure deadline of the affected households, businesses or farmers.

Those affected by the first phase development will depart the area in phases.

For the households, departure deadlines are set from end-March 2020 to the second half of 2022. Starting from late July this year, the Lands Department issued letters to individual households to inform them of their departure deadline.

On the rehousing aspect, as at end-October this year, around 220 eligible households have been allocated with rehousing flats by the Hong Kong Housing Authority and the Hong Kong Housing Society.

Around 150 rehousing applications are being processed or pending submission of further information and are being followed up by the relevant departments.

The remainder of around 140 households are not eligible for rehousing based on existing information, due to circumstances including the household owns domestic property in Hong Kong, the structure currently occupied by the household is totally unauthorised, or the household is an existing public housing tenant.

Around 20 households opted for cash compensation in lieu of rehousing, and their cases are being processed by the Lands Department.

Households registered in the freezing survey will be offered the domestic removal allowance irrespective of their eligibility for rehousing or compensation.

Although the remaining phase development does not have a concrete timetable at present and the affectees' departure timeline is expected to be 2023 or after, around 150 eligible households affected by the remaining phase development and have applied for early departure and surrender of their squatter structures have started to receive offers of rehousing units and are moving in.

In addition to the payment of an ex-gratia allowance, eligible affected farmers could consider continuing farming under the Special Agricultural Land Rehabilitation Scheme or at the future Agricultural Park. So far, amongst the around 30 farmers affected, 11 of them have indicated the intention to join the scheme, two intended to join the Agri-Park and five intended not to continue farming.

There are about 300 licensed dogs in the new development area. Rehoused households who intend to keep their dogs in their rehousing flats could apply to the Housing Authority under the existing mechanism of keeping a companion dog.

As at now, the authority has received three applications for keeping companion dogs in Po Shek Wu Estate, amongst which one was approved and two are being processed. Meanwhile, some affected households handed their pets to the Animal Welfare Organisations.

The bureau said it will continue co-ordinating with the relevant departments and organisations to handle the matters arising from the project.

It will also maintain communication with and offer assistance to the affected households through the New Development Area Social Service Team.