Aviation weather app launched

The Hong Kong Observatory’s electronic flight bag weather mobile application MyFlightWx has officially commenced operation in both Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon flights.

MyFlightWx provides flight crews with the latest weather information, including airport weather reports, aerodrome forecasts and hazardous weather warnings.

Operating alongside the Flight Folder developed by Cathay Pacific Airways, MyFlightWx will contribute to the two airlines’ paperless initiative across all flight documentation, marking a new milestone in the development of aviation weather services in Hong Kong.

Officiating at today’s ceremony to celebrate the innovation, Hong Kong Observatory Director Shun Chi-ming said MyFlightWx will help increase aviation safety and organisation.

“In addition to the standard weather products required by international regulations, the Observatory also provides a more sophisticated turbulence forecast through the MyFlightWx to enhance flight safety and efficiency.”

He also added that the Observatory will work closely with other airlines operating at the Hong Kong International Airport to implement the application on their fleets.

“We will also continue to work with airlines, Airport Authority Hong Kong, Civil Aviation Department and other aviation stakeholders to enrich the content of MyFlightWx, especially information supporting collaborative decision-making.”