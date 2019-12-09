Budget consultation begins

The Government today launched the public consultation exercise for the 2020-21 Budget.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan noted that Hong Kong’s economy has entered a recession due to the global economic slowdown, the adverse impact of China-US trade tensions and a series of local social incidents that include violence.

He added that a shadow looms over the city’s economic prospects and the outlook for the next year is full of challenges.

Mr Chan said that in preparing the 2020-21 Budget, he will adopt a strategic and forward-looking approach to support enterprises, safeguard jobs, stimulate the economy and smoothen livelihoods.

“I sincerely invite members of the community to express their views and offer their insights to this Budget. This way, together we can help Hong Kong move forward."

People can give their views by email at budget@fstb.gov.hk.