Escalating violence condemned

Rioters are blatantly damaging the independence of the judiciary and disrespecting the rule of law, Police said today.

Police Public Relations Branch Chief Superintendent Kwok Ka-chuen made the remarks at a press conference.

Mr Kwok explained that some rioters threw petrol bombs outside the High Court and Court of Final Appeal yesterday.

They also spray-painted the walls of the High Court, he said, adding that Police have classified both cases as arson.

“These cases’ significance goes beyond the fact that arson is a criminal offence, carrying a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

“Rioters’ destructive acts serve no other purpose than to vent their anger at grievances real and imagined.

“This shows rioters are blatantly damaging the independence of the judiciary and disrespecting the rule of law, one core value that every Hong Kong person takes pride in.”

Mr Kwok also noted that yesterday’s police operation across the city saw eight men and three women apprehended and weapons confiscated.

“A large number of weapons were seized, including a semiautomatic pistol with 100 rounds of bullets.

“We believe radicals intended to deploy this arsenal during yesterday’s public order event on Hong Kong Island and to frame Police.

“Most alarmingly, these deadly weapons, if deployed in the public order event, could be used for fatal attacks targeting not only Police, but anyone in the protest.

“We express the strongest condemnation against this escalating violence.”