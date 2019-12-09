Teachers should help stop violence

Teachers should take a clear stance against violence and prevent students from participating in destructive acts, Police said today.

Police Public Relations Branch Chief Superintendent Kwok Ka-chuen made the remarks at a press conference in the afternoon.

Mr Kwok said Police arrested 10 males and two females for unlawful assembly and possession of instruments fit for unlawful purpose in Sheung Shui this morning.

He said it is alarming that among those arrested, six of them are students and one is a teacher.

“We believe that they made different kinds of self-made weapons for road blockage and vandalism.

“Teachers are supposed to nurture young talents and groom them into future leaders.

“They certainly should make a clear stance against violence and do all they can to prevent students from continuing with these destructive acts, instead of leading them to do so.”