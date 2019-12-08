No tolerance for sabotaging judiciary

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government will not condone any acts of sabotage against the Judiciary or damage to the rule of law.

In a statement, the Department of Justice said the arsons outside the Court of Final Appeal and High Court Building today not only disrupted social peace, but also undermined Hong Kong’s reputation as a city governed by the rule of law.

The department noted arson is a serious offence which poses a threat to the lives and properties of the public.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is life imprisonment. Members of the public are urged not to break the law.

It added the SAR Government will not tolerate any illegal or violent acts and called on the public to respect the rule of law.