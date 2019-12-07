Action against HK Airlines deferred

The Air Transport Licensing Authority announced today it will not take further action against Hong Kong Airlines Limited for the time being.

The authority imposed two new conditions on the airline’s licence on December 2 and warned that its licence may be revoked if the airline failed to improve its finances by the authority's deadline.

The airline subsequently submitted its latest financial information and representation to the authority.

According to the information provided, the airline has raised its cash and cash equivalent to the level stipulated by the authority and pledged that the level would be maintained in accordance with one of the new conditions.

For the other condition which requires the airline to ensure a cash injection at a level stipulated by the authority, it has been requested to further provide more specific details.

Pending the airline's submission of such details, the authority will not take further action against the airline.

The Transport & Housing Bureau today said it concurred with the decision and believes the authority has carefully taken into account various considerations, including public and traveller interests.

The bureau expects the airline to fully and proactively work with the authority in meeting all the demands.

It also expects the airline to cherish and make good use of traffic rights to provide stable and quality air services, to sustain and enhance Hong Kong's status and reputation as an international aviation hub.

The Civil Aviation Department, after giving due consideration to the airline's latest operational situation, also decided not to take further action against its Air Operator's Certificate for the time being.

The department will continue to closely monitor the airline’s flight operations and aviation safety standard, as well as actively inspect and audit the airline to verify that its equipment, organisation, staffing, maintenance and other arrangements comply with the legal requirements.