Diverse views on cash handouts: FS

Financial Secretary Paul Chan today said there are diverse views throughout the community on cash handouts and he will continue to listen to different views.

Meeting the media after attending a radio programme, Mr Chan noted that some people have suggested cash handouts on an across-the-board basis, while others suggested the Government take a more targeted approach.

“There are also a lot of people holding a very different view, saying that during this difficult economic time, particularly in view of the possible protracted period of heavy external headwinds, perhaps we should save the resources for the future.

“So in the meantime, I am adopting a listening mode, continuing to engage different sectors to listen to their views before we can come to any conclusion.”