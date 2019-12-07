Gov't regrets untrue claims

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government expressed regret over the spreading of untrue claims overseas by several Legislative Councillors and political figures who urged foreign governments or legislatures to interfere with Hong Kong’s internal affairs.

In a statement issued today, the Hong Kong SAR Government said that since the return to the Motherland, the HKSAR has been exercising "one country, two systems", "Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong" and a high degree of autonomy in strict accordance with the Basic Law.

It added that Hong Kong's human rights and freedoms, including those of speech, assembly, the press, publication and religion have been fully protected since the return to the Motherland.

“In the past few months, many demonstrations and public meetings that were proceeding peacefully changed into violent and illegal clashes, resulting in damage to local and community facilities.

“Some politicians in Hong Kong openly supported the US’ Hong Kong Human Rights & Democracy Act and suggested similar legislation in other countries or regions with the intent to demand foreign intervention in Hong Kong affairs.

“This only conveys the wrong message to violent protesters and misleads them into thinking they have gained the support from other countries or regions. These politicians must bear the responsibility for the society descending into chaos.”

The statement pointed out that since June, there have been over 900 demonstrations, processions and public meetings and that some political figures freely took part in them and conducted media interviews without any restrictions.

“Ironically, they are also the ones who incessantly criticise the SAR Government for suppressing freedom.”

The statement also noted that candidates with different views actively participated in the November 24 District Council Election and many were successfully elected, thereby proving that their rights and freedom have never been stifled.

“We urge these Hong Kong politicians, who wantonly smear our city's reputation, to treasure Hong Kong's freedom.

"The entire society should say no to violence and persuade protesters to express their views in a peaceful manner, to prevent peaceful protests from mutating to violent confrontations, and to stop depriving people with different opinions the freedom to live a normal life, to voice their discontent against violence and to take photos of rioters' destructive acts."

The statement said these irresponsible politicians, who make prejudicial and false statements about the conditions of human rights and freedom in Hong Kong, mislead people into thinking human rights and freedoms are being suppressed in the city.

It explained that if such comments tarnish the international reputation of Hong Kong, they would also take a toll on investor confidence, exert more pressure on Hong Kong's economy, and ultimately make society suffer.

The statement emphasised that "one country, two systems" is the best arrangement to maintain Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability and make the city a favourable place to live and work.

The SAR Government asserted it will resolutely continue to implement the “one country, two systems” principle and urged relevant figures to stop all acts that show contempt towards “one country, two systems” which disregards the interests of the country and Hong Kong.