Peaceful plea for Sunday march

Police today called on the organiser and participants of Sunday’s public order event on Hong Kong Island to proceed in a peaceful manner.

Police Public Relations Branch Chief Superintendent Kwok Ka-chuen made the appeal at this afternoon’s press conference, noting the event has been issued a letter of no objection.

“I must stress Police respect citizens’ rights to assembly and freedom of speech. We will facilitate peaceful and orderly participation in all public order events.

“When deciding whether to issue a letter of no objection, we will conduct an independent safety risk assessment considering a range of operational factors. Every application is considered on a case-by-case basis.”

The event will comprise a public meeting in Victoria Park, followed by a procession slated to end at Chater Road, Central.

Noting that areas involved in the event will be bustling, Mr Kwok explained that crowd management will be implemented and encouraged those using public transporation to stay calm when exiting.

“Police advise all participants to disperse peacefully after arriving at the finishing point at Chater Road using the MTR Central Station.

“I appeal to the organiser and those who will take part in the public event to adopt peaceful and rational means of expression.

“Don’t let the rioters, again, hijack the peaceful protest and take away the rights and freedom of citizens.”