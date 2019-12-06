Michael Wong attends SZ seminar

Secretary for Development Michael Wong (left) meets National Cultural Heritage Administration Director General Liu Yuzhu (centre) and Guangdong Province Vice Governor Xu Ruisheng in Shenzhen.

Secretary for Development Michael Wong today attended a seminar on cultural heritage co-operation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in Shenzhen.

The discussion was jointly organised by the National Cultural Heritage Administration and the People's Government of Guangdong Province.

Experts, academics and enterprises within the bay area participated to share experiences in resources integration and cultural heritage revitalisation.

Speaking at the seminar, Mr Wong outlined how the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government promotes heritage conservation through collaboration with different sectors.

He said the Hong Kong SAR Government rolled out the Revitalising Historic Buildings Through Partnership Scheme in 2008 to promote collaboration with non-profit-making organisations to revitalise government-owned historic buildings.

The Conserving Central initiatives announced in 2009 seek to preserve eight important cultural, historical and architectural features in Central, while adding vibrancy to the area, Mr Wong added.

Mr Wong explained that the SAR Government would explore different cross-sectoral collaborative models, hoping to tap community insights to help find new ways to conserve and renew historic buildings.

At a panel session, the successful experience of revitalising the former Police Married Quarters on Hollywood Road into a creative industries landmark called PMQ was discussed by Hong Kong's PMQ representative.

Guangdong Province Vice Governor Xu Ruisheng and National Cultural Heritage Administration Director General Liu Yuzhu also gave keynote addresses at the seminar.