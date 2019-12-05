Joshua Law visits Legal Aid Dep’t

Mr Law (first right) meets staff representatives to listen to their views.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law (first left) visits the Legal Aid Department to learn more about frontline colleagues’ work in handling enquiries on matters related to the procedures for applying for legal aid.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law today visited the Legal Aid Department to learn more about its work.

Mr Law first met Director of Legal Aid Thomas Kwong and directorate staff for an update on the department's efforts in processing legal aid applications and providing litigation and legal support services, as well as the challenges they face.

He then toured the Legal & Management Support Section under the Policy & Administration Division to learn about the information technology and management support it provides the department as well as its legal services after litigation.

At the Application & Processing Division, Mr Law was briefed on the processing of civil legal aid applications.

He visited the Information & Application Services Unit’s frontline colleagues to understand how they handle enquiries on applying for legal aid.

Mr Law also viewed the Litigation Division’s Crime Section to examine the processing of criminal legal aid applications and the handling of criminal litigation at all court levels.

He inspected the operation of the Remote Official Visit System which allows officers to interview people in custody through a video conferencing system at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre.

Wrapping up his visit, Mr Law met staff representatives of various grades at a tea gathering. He encouraged colleagues to keep up their professionalism and continue to provide quality legal aid services to the public.