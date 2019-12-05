Land enforcement yields results

A Special Duties Task Force under the Lands Department cleared a cumulative total of about 12 hectares of unlawfully occupied government lands at the end of November.

The department announced in late July that it set up a task force to step up enforcement against unlawful occupation of sizeable government land and large-scale unauthorised structures on private agricultural land.

The task force identified 100 black spots, which mainly involved brownfield operations, and conducted enforcement action in phases.

In the first phase, the task force cleared 15 pieces of unlawfully occupied government land with an area of over 3,000 sq m each in Yuen Long and Tuen Mun, involving approximately 40 operators.

With the first phase clearance completed ahead of schedule, the second phase has been advanced.

Clearance operations are now being conducted against 15 black spots, each with an area of 2,000 to 3 000 sq m, mainly in Yuen Long and North District, involving 25 operators.

More than 70% of second phase clearance operations have been completed.

During the operations, the task force found unauthorised structures erected on private lands adjoining the black spots.

It issued warning letters to landowners of 49 lots in breach of land leases.

The task force also received nine applications for short-term tenancy and five applications for short-term waiver for regularisation of some of the unlawfully occupied government lands or unauthorised structures on private lands under the existing mechanism.

The department said it will examine each application and proceed with enforcement action against cases that do not meet relevant requirements.

Given the current progress, the task force expects to complete actions against all the black spots in less than 24 months.

The task force has also taken over 48 cases with serious land irregularities after liaising with the District Lands Offices to facilitate expeditious enforcement actions.