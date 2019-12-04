Prepare for cold spell: HKO

Hong Kong Observatory Assistant Director Cheng Cho-ming (left) and Senior Citizen Home Safety Association Chief Executive Officer Maura Wong (right) remind citizens to prepare for an approaching cold spell.

Citizens are reminded to prepare for cold weather as temperatures in Hong Kong will fall significantly tomorrow.

At a press conference today, Hong Kong Observatory Assistant Director Cheng Cho-ming said temperatures in the city will fall significantly during the day tomorrow, as a replenishment of the intense northeast monsoon is expected to reach the Guangdong coast, while a band of clouds will bring rain patches to the region.

Mr Chow said although the weather will improve in the following couple of days, under the influence of the intense northeast monsoon it will be windy with cold mornings.

He reminded the public, particularly seniors and those with chronic medical conditions to protect themselves against potential health impacts caused by low temperatures.

Senior Citizen Home Safety Association Chief Executive Officer Maura Wong urged people to show more care and provide timely assistance to seniors in need.

Weather forecast information can be obtained through the Hong Kong Observatory’s Dial-a-Weather service at 1878 200, its mobile app “MyObservatory”, or by visiting its website.

The Centre for Health Protection also reminded the public that cold weather can easily trigger or exacerbate diseases, especially among the elderly and those suffering from heart disease, respiratory illness or other chronic illnesses. They should seek medical advice if feeling unwell.

Parents should ensure that babies are sufficiently warm, but it is also important to keep babies lightly clothed to avoid overheating them, the centre added.