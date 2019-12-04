Media should follow police orders

Journalists at the scene of a police operation should pay attention to and follow officers’ instructions and maintain an appropriate distance to prevent obstruction of enforcement operations and avoid personal injury, Secretary for Security John Lee said today.

Mr Lee told lawmakers that since early June, more than 900 demonstrations were staged in Hong Kong, many of which ended up with illegal acts of serious violence, including criminal damage, arson and hurling of petrol bombs.

He cited a case in which a person embedded himself among reporters and crowds to slit a police officer’s neck at close proximity, seriously injuring the officer.

The personal safety of police officers on duty is under serious threat, the security chief added.

Mr Lee also pointed out that during police operations, officers have encountered instances of suspected reporter impersonations, such as seizing fake reporter identifications, self-proclaimed reporters not employed by the claimed media organisations, and cases of immediately departing when questioned about their reporter credentials.

He said the force has formulated guidelines for police officers to ascertain the identity of media practitioners with the credentials issued by media organisations, adding that journalists bringing along the relevant credentials or wearing easily recognisable clothing or armbands would facilitate police officers in ascertaining their identity.

Police will deploy the Force Media Liaison Cadre to the scene to provide assistance as needed and disseminate timely messages to the public through the media.

Complaints lodged by dissatisfied journalists will be handled by the Complaints Against Police Office and the Independent Police Complaints Council in a fair and just manner, Mr Lee added.