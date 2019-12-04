Sophia Chan heads to Zhuhai

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan will lead a delegation to Zhuhai today to attend the 2nd Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Chinese Medicine Inheritance, Innovation & Development Conference to be held tomorrow.

The conference, organised by the Guangdong Traditional Chinese Medicine Bureau, provides a platform for leaders and the industry in the field of Chinese medicine and the trade in Hong Kong, Macau and other cities in the Greater Bay Area to exchange views and share experience on policies, industry development and scientific research in relation to Chinese medicine.

Prof Chan will deliver a speech and sign the Memorandum of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Chinese Medicine Cooperation with officials from the Mainland and Macau at the conference's opening ceremony.

She will also participate in a roundtable meeting with other leaders and guests on building a Chinese medicine community with innovation and a shared future in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The delegation, comprising representatives from the Food & Health Bureau, the Department of Health and the Hospital Authority, will return to Hong Kong tomorrow afternoon.

During Prof Chan's absence, Under Secretary for Food & Health Dr Chui Tak-yi will be Acting Secretary.