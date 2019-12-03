HK pupils excel in global test

Hong Kong students performed well in the Programme for International Student Assessment 2018, the Education Bureau said today.

The assessment is conducted every three years by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development to assess the mother tongue reading, mathematical and scientific literacy of 15-year-old students.

Among the 79 countries or economies participating in the study, Hong Kong students ranked fourth in both mother tongue reading and mathematical literacy, and ninth in scientific literacy.

The ranking of Hong Kong students in mother tongue reading and mathematical literacy fell from second position but their scores were still significantly above the organisation’s average.



The bureau said the students’ performance in the three areas was significantly higher than the international level, which is attributable to the efforts of schools, teachers and stakeholders in providing quality education.

It was also encouraged by students' socio-economic status seeming to have less effect on their performance as compared with other participating countries or economies.

Hong Kong’s education system has done well in providing an education opportunity with high quality and equity for all students on the whole, which in turn facilitates social mobility, the bureau added.

Click here for details.