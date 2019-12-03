4 historic buildings to be revamped

The Development Bureau today announced the four historic buildings under Batch VI of the Revitalising Historic Buildings Through Partnership Scheme and invited revitalisation proposals from non-profit organisations.

The buildings are the Tai Tam Tuk Raw Water Pumping Station Staff Quarters Compound, Homi Villa in Ting Kau, Tsuen Wan, King Yin Lei in Wan Chai, and Fong Yuen Study Hall in Ma Wan, Tsuen Wan.

Secretary for Development Michael Wong said a total of $2.4 billion has been earmarked to cover the cost of works for the buildings.

The Government will also only charge nominal rent and provide one-off grants to help operators in the first two years of operation, he said.

At a press conference in the afternoon, Mr Wong added remotely located buildings can successfully be revitalised.

“Revitalising historic buildings is never an easy task. In the past, if we look at the buildings from previous batches, there were buildings that were also quite remotely located, not accessible by convenient transport. Still, they were successfully granted and they were successfully operated.

“So location itself would not be the only limitation. It’s really the historic and cultural value of the buildings themselves. That was our prime consideration.”

Interested organisations can take guided tours of the four historic buildings from December 17 to 20.

The deadline for submissions is April 3 next year.

