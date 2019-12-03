Nicholas Yang chairs tech meet

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang today co-chaired the 14th meeting of the Mainland/Hong Kong Science & Technology Co-operation Committee with Vice Minister of Science & Technology Huang Wei in Shenzhen.

Mr Yang said at the meeting that this year saw tremendous breakthroughs in the development and exchange of scientific research between Hong Kong and the Mainland.

Since late last year, the Ministry of Science & Technology (MOST), the Department of Science & Technology of Guangdong and the Science, Technology & Innovation Commission of Shenzhen have opened their research and development (R&D) programmes to designated universities and scientific research institutions in Hong Kong for application.

Funds have also been approved for local universities to conduct various R&D projects or set up laboratories, Mr Yang said, noting some of the approved funds have been successfully remitted across the boundary.

In April, MOST and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government's Innovation & Technology Commission launched the Mainland-Hong Kong Joint Funding Scheme to encourage scientific research co-operation between Hong Kong and different Mainland provinces.

In addition, after close liaison between the HKSAR Government and MOST, the Central Government announced after the Leading Group for the Development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area’s third plenary session last month that education institutions, hospitals and branches established by Hong Kong universities and research institutions on the Mainland, upon meeting specific requirements, could apply for exporting human genetic resources to Hong Kong independently under a trial scheme.

Looking ahead, Mr Yang said that Hong Kong would continue to enhance its scientific research development and exchanges with the Mainland, promote the city’s co-operation with Guangdong and Shenzhen, and implement more measures to facilitate the free flow of key elements of scientific research.

The HKSAR Government would also actively promote local innovation and technology development, including pressing ahead with the establishment of two InnoHK research clusters at the Science Park and spearheading the development of the Lok Ma Chau Loop into the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation & Technology Park, he added.