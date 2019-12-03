Property sales up 32%

The Land Registry received 6,701 sale and purchase agreements for all building units for registration in November, up 32% on October and 69.5% higher year-on-year.



The total consideration for such agreements decreased 6.2% from October to $61.5 billion, representing a 42% year-on-year increase.

Of the agreements, 5,756 were for residential units in November, up 43.9% from October and 118.4% higher than a year ago.



The total consideration for residential units was $47.8 billion, up 17.4% compared with October and 83.6% higher than November 2018.

There were 386,075 land register searches last month.