University safety to be discussed

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung today said the Education Bureau will work with the management of universities to maintain the safety of university campuses.

Speaking to the media after attending a radio programme this morning, Mr Yeung said that whether or not access to universities should be limited depends on individual campuses.

“Some of them are very big and it may not be really feasible to have a very strict control over access.

“But I think the management, also, together with our support, will consider all possibilities. The idea is to maintain the safety of the campus for everyone of the university, including the students, as well as the teaching staff.”

Regarding the temporary pulling out of several university funding requests from the Legislative Council Finance Committee’s agenda, such as a library extension project for the Polytechnic University, Mr Yeung said the Government is looking to resubmit these proposals to LegCo within this legislative session.

“We need more time to work with the management of Polytechnic University to firm up the timetable and also to reconfirm the design of the whole extension before we go to the Public Works Subcommittee again.

“For the other items which are led by Food & Health Bureau, I think it’s also their intention to resubmit the items when they have a chance to further discuss with some LegCo members to further explain the projects to the members.”