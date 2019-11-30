Children commission session held

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong introduces the commission’s work during the session.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung today held the stakeholders engagement session of the Commission of Children and announced the launch of the city-wide Caring for Our Kids Campaign.

Speaking at the opening session, Mr Cheung said that children would be the future and hope for Hong Kong.

He said the current-term Government attaches great importance to the healthy physical and mental growth of children and has set up a Commission on Children with cross-bureau and departmental representation.

The commission engages child concern groups to address issues that children face while growing up.

Mr Cheung called on all quarters of society to team up to safeguard the rights and well-being of children for building a pro-child and inclusive society.

About 50 representatives from social welfare non-governmental organisations, the education and medical sectors as well as children’s rights groups attended the engagement session.

They shared views and experiences on the safety and basic needs of children, protection for children, listening to children’s voices as well as their growth and development.

During the session, Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong and members of the commission listened to stakeholders’ views on issues related to children’s interests and well-being.

The commission will consolidate these views to map out future work plans.

The session also marked the launch of educational and publicity activities under the Caring for Our Kids Campaign to raise public awareness on children’s rights and well-being through tripartite collaboration among the community, business sector and the Government.

A thematic website with activity details is now available on the commission’s website.