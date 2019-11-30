CE signs MOU with Thailand

Mrs Lam (left) signs a memorandum of understanding with Thai Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak on strengthening economic relations between Hong Kong and Thailand.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (third left) calls on Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (third right) in Bangkok, accompanied by Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau (left).

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today called on Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in Bangkok where she also led a delegation to attend a high-level meeting with the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak.

During her meeting with the Prime Minister, Mrs Lam said she believed Hong Kong and Thailand will open up groundbreaking co-operation in areas such as finance, creative industries and youth exchanges.

After the high-level session with the Deputy Prime Minister, the Chief Executive signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with him on behalf of their respective governments on strengthening economic relations.

The pact covers a wide range of co-operation areas including trade and investment, enterprise partnerships, creative industries, financial services, technology startups and enterprises, and human resource development.

Speaking at a press conference with Mr Somkid after the signing, Mrs Lam thanked Thailand for the confidence it has shown in Hong Kong, as evident in the MoU signed between the two places.

“Despite the social unrest, I wish to assure our Thai friends that Hong Kong's fundamentals including our unique strengths under ‘one country, two systems’, our rule of law and independent judiciary remain strong.

“I and my Government are listening to our people, with a view to resolving some deep-seated problems in Hong Kong through dialogue. I have every confidence that Hong Kong can bounce back, as we always do.”

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau, who attended the MoU’s signing ceremony, said the governments of both places have been working very closely in the past two years to forge a closer, more strategic bilateral relationship that is of mutual benefit.

“We are here to serve the communities of both economies not just confined to the business community, but also the wider society. That is why the MoU covers not just the dollar-sign things, but also human resources, capacity building and also education."

Mr Yau added that Hong Kong could take advantage of Thailand as a gateway to the economic hinterland of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam, while Thailand could take advantage of Hong Kong as a gateway to the Greater Bay Area within Mainland China.

Before heading back to Hong Kong tonight, the Chief Executive and Mr Somkid also witnessed the signing of five other MoUs on strengthening co-operation between various agencies from both sides in areas such as design and creative industries, trade and investment, and innovation and technology.

Mrs Lam attended a dinner hosted by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government for Ambassador Extraordinary & Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Kingdom of Thailand Lyu Jian upon her arrival in Bangkok yesterday.