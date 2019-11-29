Art museum to reopen on Nov 30

More than 100 paintings by Wu Guanzhong will be showcased in the exhibition From Dung Basket to Dining Cart: 100th Anniversary of the Birth of Wu Guanzhong.

The Hong Kong Museum of Art will reopen on November 30 with 11 new exhibitions, after major expansion and renovation.

Ordinary to Extraordinary: Stories of the Museum, an exhibition of gems from the museum's collection, will showcase exceptional works curated from its four core collections - Chinese Antiquities, Chinese Painting & Calligraphy, China Trade Art, and Modern & Hong Kong Art.

Museum of Art Director Maria Mok said that by sharing the fascinating stories behind these works, the exhibition will help visitors discover little-known anecdotes about the museum throughout the 57 years since its founding.

The exhibition From Dung Basket to Dining Cart: 100th Anniversary of the Birth of Wu Guanzhong will showcase more than 100 of the artist’s paintings to not only honour his contributions to Chinese art, but also pay tribute to his artistic pursuits spanning over half a century.

The development of Hong Kong art has been a unique local experience.

The Hong Kong Experience‧Hong Kong Experiment exhibition makes use of the museum's collection accumulated over half a century to capture all these different experiences and experiments, portraying the development of Hong Kong art.

The museum has been closed since August 2015 for renovations to increase exhibition space and upgrade its facilities.

After the expansion, its total exhibition area will increase from about 7,000 to 10,000 sq m and the number of galleries will increase from seven to 12.

