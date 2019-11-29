Alarming crime observed

Police today said it is alarming that dangerous items and explosives have fallen into the hands of youngsters.



Police Public Relations Branch Chief Superintendent Kwok Ka-chuen made the remarks at a press conference following the arrest of two secondary school students who brought a highly explosive substance to school on November 27.

The pair had brought triacetone triperoxide (TATP) to their school in Ma On Shan, which was safely removed by Police.

“One of the arrested students even had an empty cartridge in his possession. He was further arrested for possession of arms and ammunition without a licence. This case is really alarming for Hong Kong.

“It shows dangerous items and explosives have fallen into the hands of young students.”

Mr Kwok warned that TATP may look like an innocuous white powder but is very destructive and unstable.

“Please do not underestimate the danger of possessing this explosive. Even if a small amount of TATP explodes in a busy district, it can cause a disaster.”

He also noted that eight teenagers were arrested on the same day for damaging four shops in Ma On Shan Plaza.

One of them, who was also arrested for possession of offensive weapons is as young as 12, Mr Kwok added.