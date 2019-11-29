Good Employer Charter launched

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong today attended the Good Employer Charter 2020 Kick-off Ceremony & Seminar to call on employers to join the charter and implement family-friendly employment practices.

During the seminar, a thematic talk was arranged and small and medium-sized enterprises were invited to share their experiences in carrying out family-friendly employment practices and how to work together with employees to ride out difficult times.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr Law said the charter shares the same spirit as that enshrined in the sustainability principle currently adopted by enterprises, adding it can effectively bring about long-term, stable and harmonious employer-employee relations.

He pointed out that this year’s campaign aims to encourage every employer in Hong Kong to become a family-friendly good employer.

"The implementation of family-friendly employment practices can bolster employees' productivity and their sense of belonging to a company, thereby reducing turnover and building a positive image for the company," Dr Law added.

Noting that the city’s economy is facing uncertainties including the risk of a global economic downturn and the impact of social incidents, the labour chief encouraged companies to join hands with their employees and continue to fulfil social responsibilities during times of economic adversity.

The charter was first launched in 2017 by the Labour Department to promote employee-oriented good human resource management, show care for employees, promote a work-family or work-life balance, provide employees with benefits that are better than statutory requirements as well as establish good communication with employees or their organisations.

It attracted more than 540 enterprises as signatories.

