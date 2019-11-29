Rent subsidy extended

The subsidies offered to Comprehensive Social Security Assistance households living in private housing and paying rent exceeding the maximum allowance under the assistance scheme will be extended tomorrow for six months.

Announcing the extension of the subsidies today, the Community Care Fund said the monthly subsidy will be either 50% of the portion of the rental amount exceeding the maximum rent allowance or 15% of that allowance, whichever is the less.

The beneficiaries are not required to submit applications as the Social Welfare Department will identify eligible households based on information on reported rental records as at July 31.

The subsidies will be deposited into the eligible households' bank accounts from late January.

The programme, rolled out in 2011, was launched annually in September 2013 to 2016 and relaunched for two years in November 2017.

