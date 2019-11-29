PolyU police operation complete

A Police search operation at Polytechnic University (PolyU) was completed, the cordon removed and the campus handed back to the university’s management today.



After a two-day operation, Police said all dangerous goods were removed and the crime scenes were processed.

Police investigators have left the campus and removed the cordon around it.

Officers seized a total of 3,989 petrol bombs, 1,339 explosives, 601 bottles of corrosive liquids and 573 weapons.

Briefing reporters this morning, Police Assistant Commissioner (Operations) Chow Yat-ming said on the second day of the operation, Police seized 280 petrol bombs, 318 canisters of cassette gas, 28 bottles of chemicals and various offensive weapons.

“Police are thankful to resolve the crisis in a peaceful manner. In fact we have all along been adopting the two basic principles throughout, namely a peaceful method and a flexible approach.

“Police would like to reiterate that we will not tolerate any kind of violence resorted to or illegal activities. We will stringently follow up on the investigation in a professional and impartial manner.”

The Fire Services Department operation at the PolyU campus was also completed.

Fire Services Department Deputy Chief Fire Officer (Licensing & Certification) Wong Chun-yip told reporters the department’s special team inspected the remaining part of the PolyU campus this morning.

“We also inspected the basement carpark. We found a small quantity of dangerous chemicals at the scene which have been handed over to Police for their handling.”

The ventilation in the basement carpark has improved, Mr Wong added.